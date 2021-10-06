Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,897,818 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 87,544 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.0% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.24% of Adobe worth $3,453,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in Adobe by 1,050.2% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 130,312 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $76,316,000 after purchasing an additional 118,982 shares during the period. KDI Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Adobe by 7.3% in the second quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,802,471,000 after buying an additional 165,449 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $570.31. 2,031,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $673.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $633.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $566.23. The company has a market cap of $271.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.57.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

