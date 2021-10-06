Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,194,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 340,654 shares during the period. Equifax makes up 0.8% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 9.19% of Equifax worth $2,681,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Equifax by 1,087.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded down $1.48 on Wednesday, reaching $257.02. The company had a trading volume of 469,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,411. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.98 and a 52-week high of $279.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EFX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equifax from $241.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist raised their price target on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.73.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

