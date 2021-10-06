Master Contract Token (MCT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $79,152.00

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $144,159.05 and approximately $79,152.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 33.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,561.42 or 0.06458084 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00099848 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 43.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 223.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

