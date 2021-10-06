Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,959,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 332,047 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.8% of Fmr LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fmr LLC owned 2.93% of Mastercard worth $10,572,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Mastercard by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in Mastercard by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 15,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.80, for a total transaction of $5,787,017.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,291,894.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 872,777 shares of company stock valued at $328,809,430. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MA. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.48.

MA stock traded up $5.48 on Wednesday, hitting $348.69. 3,711,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,813,062. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $344.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $357.25 and a 200-day moving average of $366.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

