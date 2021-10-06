Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,017,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,594 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.71% of Mastercard worth $2,561,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.3% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 87.0% during the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $67,039,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 15,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.80, for a total value of $5,787,017.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,291,894.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 872,777 shares of company stock worth $328,809,430 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $5.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $348.69. 3,675,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,813,062. The firm has a market cap of $344.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.48.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.48.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.