Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,557 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $75,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 771,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $281,491,000 after buying an additional 15,951 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total value of $29,246,860.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,902,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,960,750,357.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 872,777 shares of company stock valued at $328,809,430 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.48.

NYSE:MA traded up $5.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $348.55. 293,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,813,591. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $357.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $343.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.