Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.48.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 872,777 shares of company stock valued at $328,809,430. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $5.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $348.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,675,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,813,062. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $344.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.48.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

