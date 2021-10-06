Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,017 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.8% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $106,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 872,777 shares of company stock valued at $328,809,430. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.48.

MA stock traded up $5.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $348.49. The company had a trading volume of 298,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,813,591. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $357.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.70. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.