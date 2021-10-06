MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Short Interest Up 24.8% in September

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 741,100 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the August 31st total of 593,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCFT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

NASDAQ:MCFT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,715. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The firm has a market cap of $498.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.79.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 73.51%. On average, analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,351,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,533,000 after purchasing an additional 144,731 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,543,000 after purchasing an additional 85,984 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,282,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,727,000 after purchasing an additional 227,091 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,589,000 after purchasing an additional 143,489 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 64.5% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,946,000 after acquiring an additional 312,360 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.