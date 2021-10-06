Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Matthew J. Cox Sells 5,000 Shares

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total value of $412,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matthew J. Cox also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total transaction of $390,900.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $365,800.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $349,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $333,900.00.

MATX stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.75. The stock had a trading volume of 280,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,509. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.36 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.93.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.54 million. Matson had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 40.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matson by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,503,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $288,217,000 after acquiring an additional 268,612 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matson by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209,906 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $141,434,000 after purchasing an additional 213,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Matson by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,775,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Matson by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,359,000 after buying an additional 37,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Matson by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 385,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,642,000 after purchasing an additional 55,270 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

