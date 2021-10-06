Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) Holdings Lifted by TSP Capital Management Group LLC

TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,170,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,050 shares during the period. Maui Land & Pineapple comprises approximately 4.1% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned about 6.02% of Maui Land & Pineapple worth $12,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 503.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Maui Land & Pineapple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Maui Land & Pineapple from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

In other Maui Land & Pineapple news, VP Paulus Subrata sold 7,000 shares of Maui Land & Pineapple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $76,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,985.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Maui Land & Pineapple stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.32. 3,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,263. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.86. The company has a market cap of $200.68 million, a PE ratio of -520.00 and a beta of 0.79. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $12.80.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 3.96%.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

