MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Trading 11.4% Higher Over Last Week

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000732 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $731,558.21 and approximately $165,111.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,944.55 or 0.99958031 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00064206 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.27 or 0.00338867 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.53 or 0.00554022 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.11 or 0.00227614 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004724 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 59.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003917 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000783 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.