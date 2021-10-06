Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,131,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,128 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.56% of Maxar Technologies worth $45,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 862.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MAXR opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2,839.00 and a beta of 1.34. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.98.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is presently -2.07%.

MAXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other Maxar Technologies news, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,793 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.89 per share, with a total value of $51,799.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

