Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Maxar Technologies Inc. (TSE:MAXR) shares were down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$33.99 and last traded at C$34.57. Approximately 70,878 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 155,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAXR shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on Maxar Technologies to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 305.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

