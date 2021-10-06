McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,558 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,768. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $248.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.50.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

