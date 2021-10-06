mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the August 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of mCloud Technologies stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,987. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60. mCloud Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $2.50.

mCloud Technologies Corp. is creating a more efficient future with the use of AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions to three distinct segments: smart buildings, wind energy, and oil and gas.

