Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) Short Interest Update

Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

MEDGF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Medacta Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Medacta Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEDGF remained flat at $$123.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. Medacta Group has a 52-week low of $123.50 and a 52-week high of $123.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.50.

Medacta Group SA develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and spinal surgery medical devices in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder, sports medicine, and spine procedures. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland.

