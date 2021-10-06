Medical Imaging Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDD) Short Interest Update

Medical Imaging Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDD) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Medical Imaging stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. Medical Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.

Get Medical Imaging alerts:

About Medical Imaging

Medical Imaging Corp. engages in the acquisition and operation of profitable medical diagnostic imaging facilities and imaging services businesses. It offers healthcare services with a specific focus on medical diagnostic imaging. The company was founded on December 12, 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.