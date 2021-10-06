Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Short Interest Up 26.4% in September

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,900 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the August 31st total of 189,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, Bloom Burton started coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $3,910,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 8.9% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 915,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,146,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 215,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 17,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDNA stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $151.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medicenna Therapeutics will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

