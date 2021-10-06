Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from $11.70 to $11.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from €11.50 ($13.53) to €12.00 ($14.12) in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

Get Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario alerts:

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.24. The stock had a trading volume of 15,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,789. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a fifty-two week low of $6.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.58.

Mediobanca SpA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking; Principal Investing; Consumer Banking; Wealth Management; and Holding Functions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment comprises wholesale banking and specialty finance services which include lending, proprietary trading, factoring, and credit management to corporate clients.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.