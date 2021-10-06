Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Medpace in a report released on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley expects that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist upped their price objective on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $193.30 on Wednesday. Medpace has a 12 month low of $105.48 and a 12 month high of $199.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.78. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.20 million.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 12,597 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $2,309,533.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 18,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $3,421,607.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,260 shares of company stock valued at $32,334,859. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its position in Medpace by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 7.4% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Medpace by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,823,000 after acquiring an additional 28,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 105,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

