Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 1.8% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.07. 253,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,348,912. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.94 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,460. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Truist increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

