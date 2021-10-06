Megacoin (MEC) Price Hits $0.0083 on Major Exchanges

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded up 43.2% against the US dollar. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $327,959.42 and $4.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.58 or 0.00329525 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000799 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,682,691 coins. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

