Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.65

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.69, with a volume of 1253 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.49.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.88.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.01% and a negative return on equity of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $566.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 222.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 124,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 38.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.