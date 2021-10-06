Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Analysts expect Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.88. Mercantile Bank posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.34. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $45.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBWM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,984,000 after purchasing an additional 108,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

MBWM traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.35. 39,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,247. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $530.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

