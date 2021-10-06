Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,682 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $27,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 42,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.66. 17,500,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,328,608. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $85.60. The company has a market capitalization of $204.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.85.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

