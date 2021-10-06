Meredith Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MDP)

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,247 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 688% compared to the average daily volume of 539 put options.

Meredith stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.55. The company had a trading volume of 729,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,080. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. Meredith has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.45.

Get Meredith alerts:

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $717.90 million during the quarter. Meredith had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 47.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meredith will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Meredith by 9,024.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,710,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,581 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meredith by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,755,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,188,000 after acquiring an additional 345,281 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meredith by 1,036.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 259,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,289,000 after acquiring an additional 237,008 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meredith by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 206,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Meredith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,812,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Meredith from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. increased their target price on Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

About Meredith

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.