Merilee Buckley Sells 908 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total transaction of $182,099.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Merilee Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, Merilee Buckley sold 1,025 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total value of $208,608.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $181,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded up $4.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.64. 1,286,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,959,776. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.49 and a 52 week high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Etsy’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 349,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,990,000 after purchasing an additional 20,711 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Etsy by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 289,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,615,000 after purchasing an additional 110,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Etsy by 153.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,770,000 after purchasing an additional 560,583 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 34.6% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.73.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

