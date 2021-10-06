Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $143.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) to post sales of $143.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $137.00 million to $149.87 million. Mesa Air Group reported sales of $108.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year sales of $515.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $509.00 million to $522.68 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $664.71 million, with estimates ranging from $586.00 million to $743.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $125.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on MESA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Mesa Air Group by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 38,535 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MESA opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. Mesa Air Group has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

