Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Holdings Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,685 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of Meta Financial Group worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 32.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,737 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 13,584 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $55.49 on Wednesday. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $56.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.29 million. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.23%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $30,445.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CASH. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

