Metacrine Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MTCR)

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,243 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,834% compared to the average volume of 116 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Metacrine during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Metacrine during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Metacrine during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Metacrine by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Metacrine in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Metacrine alerts:

Shares of MTCR stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $3.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 10.63 and a quick ratio of 10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.90 million and a P/E ratio of -0.89. Metacrine has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.83.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Metacrine will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTCR shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Metacrine in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Metacrine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Metacrine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Metacrine Company Profile

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Metacrine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metacrine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.