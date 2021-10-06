MetaHash (MHC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.28 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 6th. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, #MetaHash has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $29.28 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00057299 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 74.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00095424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.99 or 0.00127611 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,653.42 or 0.99646445 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,424.96 or 0.06244532 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,999,876,004 coins and its circulating supply is 2,829,560,973 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

