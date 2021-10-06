Metallis Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Metallis Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of MTLFF traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,797. Metallis Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48.
Metallis Resources Company Profile
Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Metallis Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallis Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.