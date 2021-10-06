Metallis Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Metallis Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of MTLFF traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,797. Metallis Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48.

Metallis Resources Company Profile

Metallis Resources, Inc engages in the exploration of gold, copper, silver, and nickel. Its focuses on the Kirkham Property. The company was founded on June 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

