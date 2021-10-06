Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Trading Down 7.4%

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) fell 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.70 and last traded at $47.97. 18,013 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 331,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.79.

Several research firms have commented on MEOH. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.23.

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 2.26.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.00 million. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently -30.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Methanex by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Methanex by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Methanex by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Methanex by 30,080.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

