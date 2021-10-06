Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €9.81 ($11.54).

Several brokerages have recently commented on B4B3. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Metro in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Metro in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on Metro in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on Metro in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on shares of Metro in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Metro alerts:

Shares of B4B3 opened at €11.70 ($13.76) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.81 million and a P/E ratio of 40.91. Metro has a twelve month low of €8.40 ($9.88) and a twelve month high of €13.00 ($15.29). The company has a 50 day moving average of €11.43 and a 200-day moving average of €11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.43.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.