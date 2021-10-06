MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the August 31st total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,324,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MGTI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,085,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,273,235. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. MGT Capital Investments has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.30.

Get MGT Capital Investments alerts:

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc engages in bitcoin mining business. It owns and operates Bitmain Antminer S9 Bitcoin mining rigs and graphics processing unit-based Ethereum miners. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for MGT Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGT Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.