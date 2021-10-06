Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Holdings Lowered by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,410,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 45,396 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Micron Technology worth $119,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $392,539.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,256,835.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $621,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,376,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,352 shares of company stock worth $2,940,027. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.92. 1,355,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,839,039. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.