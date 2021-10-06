MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Up 3.2%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares shot up 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $680.00 and last traded at $671.67. 14,877 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 848,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $651.01.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, lowered their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $519.33.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $660.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $620.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $125.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.95 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 83.03% and a positive return on equity of 15.52%. Equities research analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.42, for a total value of $7,064,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $743.71, for a total transaction of $743,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,850 shares of company stock valued at $25,491,385. 25.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $633,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,860,000 after buying an additional 23,263 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,969,000 after buying an additional 95,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,062,000 after buying an additional 17,651 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,389,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.