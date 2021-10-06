MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,360,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the August 31st total of 7,690,000 shares. Approximately 10.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on MICT in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MICT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MICT by 556.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,988,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,859 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MICT by 141.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 469,585 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of MICT by 70.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 197,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 81,469 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MICT during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of MICT during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

MICT traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 784,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,047,262. MICT has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $3.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter. MICT had a negative return on equity of 38.31% and a negative net margin of 197.88%.

MICT, Inc operates through its subsidiaries, which is focused on the growth and development of the financial technology offerings. The firm uses its proprietary trading technology platforms to serves a range of growth sectors in the fintech space, which areas of focus include online brokerage for equities trading, online investment and wealth management services, sales of insurance products, and trading in certain commodities.

