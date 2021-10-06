MiL.k One Day Trading Volume Reaches $45.92 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last week, MiL.k has traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MiL.k coin can currently be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00002053 BTC on major exchanges. MiL.k has a market cap of $88.82 million and approximately $45.92 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00058581 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 58% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00095481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.64 or 0.00129460 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,212.59 or 0.99767593 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,488.07 or 0.06302843 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiL.k Coin Profile

MiL.k’s genesis date was February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog . MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

MiL.k Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars.

