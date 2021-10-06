Millicom International Cellular (OTCMKTS:MICCF) Trading Down 8.4%

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF)’s share price dropped 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.57 and last traded at $34.57. Approximately 1,770 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 315% from the average daily volume of 426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.73.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.01.

About Millicom International Cellular (OTCMKTS:MICCF)

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.