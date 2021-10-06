MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Trading Up 16.7% Over Last 7 Days

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 6th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $38.41 million and $238,321.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for $3.56 or 0.00006419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $186.02 or 0.00335165 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006040 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.71 or 0.00758029 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,780,596 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.