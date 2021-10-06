Minter Network Price Reaches $0.0036 on Major Exchanges (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $16.63 million and $18,021.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00057189 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00075142 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.49 or 0.00106512 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 73.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00095299 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.51 or 0.00130216 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,841,465,270 coins and its circulating supply is 4,636,255,703 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

