MintMe.com Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8,798.00 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $8,798.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,341.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,591.04 or 0.06488905 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.60 or 0.00324537 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $616.64 or 0.01114246 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00098910 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $287.68 or 0.00519835 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.53 or 0.00360539 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.62 or 0.00275786 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005259 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.