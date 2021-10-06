Mirrored Apple Price Tops $146.29 (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be purchased for $146.29 or 0.00266449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Mirrored Apple has a total market cap of $26.54 million and $51,433.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00057762 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00095318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.90 or 0.00129137 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,770.76 or 0.99755902 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,461.83 or 0.06305145 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 181,435 coins. The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

