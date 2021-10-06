Mirrored Netflix Price Up 5.4% Over Last Week (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be bought for about $642.21 or 0.01157119 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $27.17 million and approximately $77,785.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00058460 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 63.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00095515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.37 or 0.00130399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,463.44 or 0.99932540 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,505.98 or 0.06316972 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 42,306 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars.

