Mirrored Twitter Price Reaches $62.72 on Major Exchanges (mTWTR)

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Twitter has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Twitter coin can now be purchased for about $62.72 or 0.00113730 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Twitter has a total market capitalization of $24.97 million and $191,847.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00057841 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 67.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00094965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.03 or 0.00128811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,440.66 or 1.00532983 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mirrored Twitter

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 398,151 coins. The official website for Mirrored Twitter is mirror.finance . Mirrored Twitter’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Twitter

