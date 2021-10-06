Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) fell 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.32. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MBPFF shares. Peel Hunt upgraded Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitchells & Butlers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mitchells & Butlers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the management of a chain of restaurants and pubs. Its brands include Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller&Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s and Ember Inns. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.