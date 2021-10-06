Mithril Price Reaches $0.0466 on Exchanges (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $46.60 million and approximately $9.60 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0466 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00027637 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $223.31 or 0.00408674 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001353 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000494 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mithril Profile

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The official website for Mithril is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

