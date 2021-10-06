Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Price Hits $0.0599 on Top Exchanges

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Modern Investment Coin has a total market cap of $523,961.80 and approximately $199,329.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded 30.9% higher against the US dollar. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0599 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00024119 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001284 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Profile

